Peterborough DBIA launches Holiday Shopping Passport program, storefront decorating contest

More than 150 downtown Peterborough businesses will be part of this year’s Holiday Shopping Passport program hosted by the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA).

On Monday, the DBIA launched its annual program that encourages people to shop, eat and support businesses in the downtown during the upcoming holiday season.

For every $10 spent, a consumer earns a passport stamp for early bird draws of $500 Boro gift cards to be held on Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. The grand prize draw is Jan. 11 for a chance with win a $1,500 Boro gift card.

The DBIA says last year shoppers stamped more than $2.6-million worth of passports.

A full list of participating shops, restaurants and more can be found in this pdf file: Passport locations

Free stamps are also available at the Peterborough Public Library, Peterborough & the Kawarthas Visitors Centre and the DBIA office on Water Street.

The DBIA on Monday also launched its “Holiday Window” contest which encourages businesses to decorate their storefronts. This year’s theme is Winter Woodland. Patrons can vote online for their favourite storefront at theboro.ca.

“This year, we decided to launch both our Passport program and Holiday Window contest in tandem to really increase a sense of excitement and holiday ambiance in the downtown core,” said Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director.

“Our small businesses put a lot of care and love into the holiday season to capture the magic and charm of in-person shopping. The physical shopping experience and visual storytelling of our downtown business community is something you just can’t replicate online.

“Interventions like our Passport program and the Holiday Window contest is what gives us an edge in the market during the holiday season.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Interventions like our Passport program and the Holiday Window contest is what gives us an edge in the market during the holiday season."

Guiel says holiday shopping is vital for a healthy local economy.

“For every $100 that you spend locally, up to $48 stays in our community, compared to just $14 when you shop at big box stores,” he said.

The City of Peterborough will offer free two-hour parking from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) to Dec. 31, courtesy of Wolfe Lawyers.

HAULiday Gifting Getaway

To also encourage more out-of-town visitors for shopping downtown, the DBIA is partnering with Peterborough & the Kawarthas Tourism with the Peterborough HAULiday Gifting Getaway hotel package.

Visitors have an opportunity to receive a $100 Boro gift card and a swag bag with local gifts by booking an overnight stay at any one of the participating hotels in the City of Peterborough between Nov. 14 and Dec. 23.

“We are excited to be working alongside our partners at the DBIA to support local hotels during a need period in the late fall shoulder season and to encourage increased spending in the downtown during the holiday shopping season,” said Joe Rees, director of tourism with Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development.

To learn more about the HAULiday Gifting Giveaway go to www.thekawarthas.ca/getaway.