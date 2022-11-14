Winnipeg fans hungry for three-peat glory as Bombers compete again for Grey Cup

If the championship game-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers can find a way to take home their third consecutive Grey Cup, they’ll be joining a very elite group in the Canadian Football League history books.

The last time a CFL team won more than two back-to-back titles was Edmonton’s record-setting fifth in a row in 1982.

Before that, it was Edmonton again with a three-peat in 1956, the Toronto Argonauts in 1947, and then two university teams that predate the league’s inception.

Bomber fans thank you for showing up & showing out last night!!!! I say it time & time again….. best & loudest fans in the @CFL !!! We truly appreciate y’all! Jobs not done… One more game. Let’s bring this cup back to Winnipeg #ForTheW 🔵 💣 https://t.co/94oAxGtw8P — Brady Oliveira 🏈 🐶 (@bradyoliveira) November 14, 2022

Bombers fans, however, are hopeful that the Blue and Gold will be the first team in decades to join that group — and many of them are making the trip to the game in Regina to bring some Winnipeg atmosphere to the big game against Toronto.

“This was an easy one — it’s not far to go, and I’ve got a place to go and all of that good stuff,” Bombers fan Ken Dodge told 680 CJOB’s The Start on Monday.

Dodge said when he’s attended the championship game in the past, it’s been all about the party leading up to kickoff, but with his son accompanying him to Saskatchewan for the first time, this year is all business.

“He’s excited. He’ll really enjoy the game itself. Prior to, when I’ve gone to many Grey Cups, it was about the festivities, getting there on the Thursday… and we all know what that’s like — it’s ugly. By the time you get to the game, I don’t even want to look at a beer.

“But this time it’s about the game. No question about it.”

There aren’t enough words to describe the significant role the loud crowd played in the Bombers win over BC in west final. The electric, boisterous & joyous atmosphere at IG field the last 3 years has been a major force for the Bombers. Been a pleasure to witness & enjoy. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) November 14, 2022

“I just love the thought that they’re going to be occupying the Riders dressing room as the home team of the Grey Cup. That’s going to be awesome, and let those guys (Saskatchewan fans) chew on that for a while,” said longtime Bombers fan Gary Sawchuk,

“Outstanding. Season ticket holders for a number of years. My son said he hadn’t heard me scream and cheer as loud as I did yesterday.”

And Winnipeg fan (who lives north of Regina) Melissa Davey says being a Saskatchewan Bombers fan has been tough “But the last three or four years has been so awesome. We’re riding a high and being able to go to the game next week is going to be just fantastic.”

“It’s gonna be awesome, I hope so many Bombers fans come from Winnipeg. We’re going to be there, we’re going to have our colours, hoping it’s going to be like a home game crowd like it was here last night. It’s going to be fantastic.”

The Bombers — and their fans — are heading into this weekend’s final with a vote of confidence from the one person who has seen more Bombers football than many of the team’s fans combined: Bob Irving.

Irving, who served as the voice of the Bombers on 680 CJOB for the better part of five decades, said on Connecting Winnipeg Monday that he’s predicting the team will win its third Cup in a row, although it’ll be a tough battle.

“I would say this: the Argos aren’t to be sold short, but the Bombers have won 33 of the last 39 games they’ve played, so who in their right mind would bet against them at this point?

“I like them. I like everything about them. I don’t think they played very well (Sunday) in some areas, and I think they will play better this weekend… I think the Bombers will win their third straight Grey Cup.”