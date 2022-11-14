Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police investigate theft of pickup truck stolen in Millbrook

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 1:50 pm
Peterborough police say a F150 truck was stolen in Millbrook on the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a F150 truck was stolen in Millbrook on the weekend. AP Photo

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck in the village of Millbrook on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a stolen dark grey 2020 F-150 truck at a residence in Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police believe the suspects were able to disable the truck’s alarm and access the vehicle without keys.

Read more: Here’s a look at the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario

During a canvass of the area, officers determined another truck was also tampered with but wasn’t taken.

Trending Now

Police believe up to three suspects may be involved and that they arrived in the neighbourhood in a white, four-door sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough'
Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough
Peterborough Police ServiceStolen VehicleVehicle TheftMillbrookPeterborough theftF150millbrook crime
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers