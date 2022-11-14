Peterborough police investigate theft of pickup truck stolen in Millbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck in the village of Millbrook on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a stolen dark grey 2020 F-150 truck at a residence in Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police believe the suspects were able to disable the truck’s alarm and access the vehicle without keys.

During a canvass of the area, officers determined another truck was also tampered with but wasn’t taken.

Police believe up to three suspects may be involved and that they arrived in the neighbourhood in a white, four-door sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca