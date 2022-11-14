SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Trent joins long list of injured Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 12:22 pm

DETROIT – Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been ruled out for Toronto’s game at Detroit with a sore right hip.

The Raptors confirmed their latest injury hours before the Raptors and Pistons faced off at Little Caesars Arena.

The depleted Raptors will also be without star forward Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain) and guard Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness).

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season'
Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season
Story continues below advertisement

Backup forward Precious Achiuwa is out with a right ankle sprain, while reserve centre Khem Birch is questionable with a sore right knee.

Trending Now

Trent had started all 14 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 16.6 points per game.

He has struggled recently, shooting 1-for-11 from the three-point line over his last three games. In Toronto’s loss Saturday at Indiana, Trent has just one field goal on 13 shots and was limited to six points in 20 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers