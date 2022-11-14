Trent joins long list of injured Raptors

See more sharing options

DETROIT – Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been ruled out for Toronto’s game at Detroit with a sore right hip.

The Raptors confirmed their latest injury hours before the Raptors and Pistons faced off at Little Caesars Arena.

The depleted Raptors will also be without star forward Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain) and guard Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness).

Backup forward Precious Achiuwa is out with a right ankle sprain, while reserve centre Khem Birch is questionable with a sore right knee.

Trent had started all 14 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 16.6 points per game.

He has struggled recently, shooting 1-for-11 from the three-point line over his last three games. In Toronto’s loss Saturday at Indiana, Trent has just one field goal on 13 shots and was limited to six points in 20 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.