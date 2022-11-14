Salvation Army in Peterborough launches kettle campaign on Nov. 17

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign in Peterborough aims to raise $120,000 this holiday season.

The annual fundraising campaign officially kicks off Thursday and runs until Christmas Eve to help support a number of organizations such as Kawartha Food Share, school breakfast programs, and Christmas food and toy shop programs.

According to a release, last year’s campaign raised over $100,000. The efforts helped support 2,451 families and single adults who received assistance for the Christmas holiday.

An additional 2,600 children received gifts to open on Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army’s breakfast program also supports about 1,400 individuals monthly.

“For us to offer such services, we rely heavily on the money raised from the Christmas Kettle Campaign,” the release states. “Our food bank has faced many struggles due to available resources and inflation, making it very difficult to respond to the rising need in our community.”

The goal for this year’s campaign is $120,000.

“A goal that can only be accomplished through the faithful support of our fellow community members,” the Salvation Army states. “Donations, no matter how big or small, are important, whether they be of a monetary nature or donations of your time. We are in desperate need of volunteers to help with our Christmas Kettle Campaign.”

Volunteers are also needed to assist in the kettle campaign. Anyone interested in providing help is asked to call the Salvation Army Peterborough Kettles at 705-934-ARMY (2769) or email peterboroughkettles@gmail.com.