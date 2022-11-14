SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Moderna says its Omicron shots provide better protection than original COVID-19 jab

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 14, 2022 8:16 am
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters'
Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters
Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters – Oct 8, 2022

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 sub-variants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot.

Data shows that both of Moderna’s Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody response against BA.4/5 sub-variants than its original shot in vaccinated and boosted adults, the company said.

Read more: Health Canada approves Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster for BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

Moderna, however, said levels of neutralizing antibody response dropped nearly five-fold against the emerging sub-variant BQ.1.1 when compared with BA.4/5, in an analysis of about 40 participants, although the virus neutralizing activity still remained “robust.”

Trending Now

Rival Pfizer Inc. and its German partner, BioNTech, said earlier this month their Omicron-tailored shot targeting the BA.4/5 sub-variants produced a strong antibody response in older adults than the original shot after one month.

Click to play video: 'New Moderna vaccine manufacturing plant expected to be up and running by 2024: Champagne'
New Moderna vaccine manufacturing plant expected to be up and running by 2024: Champagne

Based on data from preclinical studies, Omicron-tailored shots made by Moderna and Pfizer have already been approved in the United States for adults as well as for children as young as five years. According to government data, nearly 31.4 million Americans had received the updated shot as of Nov. 9, with around 5.1 million getting vaccinated last week.

© 2022 Reuters

