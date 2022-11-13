Helicopters used in sign installations in downtown Vancouver, traffic impacted

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver community members saw a peculiar sight Sunday as a helicopter moved massive LED signs around the downtown core.

The signage is for Canadian Western Bank, atop its tower on the corner of West Georgia and Thurlow streets.

Heavy-lift helicopter operation underway high above W Georgia and Thurlow in downtown #Vancouver to install four large Alberta Neon LED signs @CWBcommunity building.

Eight flights needed with the largest sign weighing more 6000 lbs.📹 Mike Cook. @globalnews @GlobalBC_Comm @CKNW pic.twitter.com/aB31UP28Dg — John Streit (@johnrstreit) November 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the sign was split into four pieces with the largest weighing around 6,000 pounds.

The City of Vancouver warned that traffic was going to be impacted throughout Sunday.

“We have issued a permit to True Course Solutions operating on behalf of Alberta Neon allowing this operation during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a Sunday to minimize traffic impacts to local residents and commuters,” City of Vancouver staff said.

“Streets and sidewalks on Thurlow Street, from Canada Place to West Georgia Street, and West Georgia Street, from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street, will be closed for the duration of the operation.”

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Helicopter Sign Lift 📍 Full road closure W Georgia from Burrard – Thurlow & Thurlow from Canada Place – W Georgia Intermittent cross-street closures and sidewalk/parking restrictions Expect delays & plan ahead 🕛 Sun 9 am – 3 pm#VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/zlid4NMtH0 — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) November 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Eight helicopter flights are needed to complete the operation, according to the city.

Vancouver police are on site to manage traffic in the area.