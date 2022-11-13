Helicopters used in sign installations in downtown Vancouver, traffic impacted

Vancouver community members saw a peculiar sight Sunday as a helicopter moved massive LED signs around the downtown core.
The signage is for Canadian Western Bank, atop its tower on the corner of West Georgia and Thurlow streets.
In total, the sign was split into four pieces with the largest weighing around 6,000 pounds.
The City of Vancouver warned that traffic was going to be impacted throughout Sunday.
“We have issued a permit to True Course Solutions operating on behalf of Alberta Neon allowing this operation during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a Sunday to minimize traffic impacts to local residents and commuters,” City of Vancouver staff said.
“Streets and sidewalks on Thurlow Street, from Canada Place to West Georgia Street, and West Georgia Street, from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street, will be closed for the duration of the operation.”
Eight helicopter flights are needed to complete the operation, according to the city.
Vancouver police are on site to manage traffic in the area.
