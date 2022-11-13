Menu

Canada

Helicopters used in sign installations in downtown Vancouver, traffic impacted

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 5:08 pm
A helicopter was seen in downtown Vancouver carrying a large LED sign. View image in full screen
A helicopter was seen in downtown Vancouver carrying a large LED sign. Global News/ John Streit

Vancouver community members saw a peculiar sight Sunday as a helicopter moved massive LED signs around the downtown core.

The signage is for Canadian Western Bank, atop its tower on the corner of West Georgia and Thurlow streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Incoming B.C. premier David Eby says province will take over coordinating approach to Downtown Eastside

In total, the sign was split into four pieces with the largest weighing around 6,000 pounds.

The City of Vancouver warned that traffic was going to be impacted throughout Sunday.

“We have issued a permit to True Course Solutions operating on behalf of Alberta Neon allowing this operation during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a Sunday to minimize traffic impacts to local residents and commuters,” City of Vancouver staff said.

“Streets and sidewalks on Thurlow Street, from Canada Place to West Georgia Street, and West Georgia Street, from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street, will be closed for the duration of the operation.”

Read more: Vandalism in downtown Vancouver has become so common, a non-profit has stepped in to help

Story continues below advertisement

Eight helicopter flights are needed to complete the operation, according to the city.

Vancouver police are on site to manage traffic in the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

