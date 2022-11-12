Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alan John Park, longtime member of Royal Canadian Air Farce, dies at 60

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2022 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Royal Canadian Air Farce’s NYE Special'
Royal Canadian Air Farce’s NYE Special
Royal Canadian Air Farce veteran Don Ferguson and Jessica Holmes talk about the comedy troupe’s decades of making Canadians laugh and why this year is their final NYE special – Dec 19, 2019

Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, has died.

Park died Thursday at the age of 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Born in Scarborough, Ont., Park spent most of his life making people laugh across Canada.

The comedian is best known for his work on CBC’s Royal Canadian Air Farce from 2004 to 2014, where he performed impressions of actor Clint Eastwood, former Ontario politician Tony Clement and former federal Liberal leaders Stephane Dion and Michael Ignatieff.

Trending Now

He also worked as a writer with The Winnipeg Comedy Festival and appeared on Much Music’s “Video on Trial.”

His podcast “Conspiracy Queries” ran on Sirius XM radio for years, and he was the commercial voice behind several major brands, including Chevrolet.

Story continues below advertisement

Park also advocated for the use of medical cannabis through his podcast and the website “Green Crush with Alan Park” from 2016 to 2019.

He is survived by his daughters, Ava and Fiona, sister Pauline and many other relatives and friends.

Royal Canadian Air Farcealan john parksalan john parks deadalan john parks deathalan john parks royal canadian air farcegreen crush with alan parkroyal canadian air farce alan john parks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers