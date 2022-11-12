Plane sets record circling CN Tower to raise awareness of elder abuse

Send this page to someone via email

On a windy and cloudy Saturday, a plane circled the Toronto sky’s prominent CN Tower 68 times for a good cause.

The flight was a world record, logged to raise awareness of elder abuse by the Elder Abuse Air Force.

The Elder Abuse Air Force flew around the CN Tower 68 times in a Cessna 172 aircraft. The flight represents the most, and first, orbits around a free-standing structure ever recorded, the group said.

Michael Bremner, a seasoned media executive and commercial pilot, used his flying experience to gain attention to the issues and abuses faced by seniors in Canada.

Bremner said he was flying for family members with Alzheimer’s, adding that seniors with memory loss are particularly susceptible to elder abuse.

Elder abuse includes financial exploitation, physical and emotional abuse.

“Elder abuse may form criminal activity that should be diligently investigated and vigorously prosecuted.” Graham Webb, executive director of the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly in Toronto, said.

At around 1 p.m., the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association joined Bremner for his final two orbits around the tower.

Yellow Harvard RCAF planes, originally crafted for World Ward II, followed and supported the pilot during his journey in the skies.