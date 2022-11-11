Menu

Canada

Vernon, B.C.’s large-scale Remembrance Day ceremony returns after pandemic hiatus

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 8:20 pm
Vernon, B.C.’s large-scale Remembrance Day ceremony returns after pandemic hiatus
WATCH: For the first time since 2019, Vernon residents gathered en masse at Kal Tire Place to mark Remembrance Day. While much smaller outdoor events were held the last two years due to the pandemic, this year residents were able to come back together to pay tribute.

For the first time since 2019, Vernon, B.C., residents gathered en masse at the city’s main arena to mark Remembrance Day.

Due to the pandemic, much smaller outdoor events were held in the last two years.

Read more: Some mark pandemic Remembrance Day by observing two minutes of silence on their sidewalks

“It was very surprising the number of people. There were so many people that showed up,” said organizer Retd. Maj. Jake Flanders.

“It isn’t so much about the ceremony itself, it is (about) paying respect to all those fallen soldiers, so it was really good to see so many citizens of Vernon come to Kal Tire place today.”

Like every Remembrance Day, it was a chance to reflect and pay tribute.

“I think about not only my service but also the service that my soldiers have provided, [and] of friends that I’ve lost overseas,” said Lt.-Col. Trevor Waaga, commanding officer of the locally based British Columbia Dragoons.

Read more: Hundreds of North Okanagan students honour veterans through ‘No Stone Left Alone’

This year, there was also a sense of gratitude that so many were able to come together in person to pay their respects.

Trending Now

“This is wonderful for the veterans as well as everyone in the community because it has been tough for two years and we’ve been restricted,” said Bill Balcaen, the president of the Vernon legion.

Balcaen said some veterans have passed away since the last time a large-scale ceremony was possible.

Read more: Westbank First Nation honours those who served on National Indigenous Veterans’ Day

Waaga also described the return of a large-scale in-person event as “wonderful.”

“The soldiers really miss this. Last year, we had a small ceremony within our armory because of the pandemic, but it is wonderful to be able to get back into the communities that we serve,” Waaga said.

Click to play video: 'Westbank First Nation commemorate Indigenous Veterans Day'
Westbank First Nation commemorate Indigenous Veterans Day
Vernon Remembrance Day Okanagan News Vernon News BC Dragoons Vernon Legion Vernon Remembrance Day
