Vernon, B.C.’s large-scale Remembrance Day ceremony returns after pandemic hiatus

For the first time since 2019, Vernon, B.C., residents gathered en masse at the city’s main arena to mark Remembrance Day.

Due to the pandemic, much smaller outdoor events were held in the last two years.

“It was very surprising the number of people. There were so many people that showed up,” said organizer Retd. Maj. Jake Flanders.

“It isn’t so much about the ceremony itself, it is (about) paying respect to all those fallen soldiers, so it was really good to see so many citizens of Vernon come to Kal Tire place today.”

Like every Remembrance Day, it was a chance to reflect and pay tribute.

“I think about not only my service but also the service that my soldiers have provided, [and] of friends that I’ve lost overseas,” said Lt.-Col. Trevor Waaga, commanding officer of the locally based British Columbia Dragoons.

This year, there was also a sense of gratitude that so many were able to come together in person to pay their respects.

“This is wonderful for the veterans as well as everyone in the community because it has been tough for two years and we’ve been restricted,” said Bill Balcaen, the president of the Vernon legion.

Balcaen said some veterans have passed away since the last time a large-scale ceremony was possible.

Waaga also described the return of a large-scale in-person event as “wonderful.”

“The soldiers really miss this. Last year, we had a small ceremony within our armory because of the pandemic, but it is wonderful to be able to get back into the communities that we serve,” Waaga said.