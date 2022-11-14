Salvation Army in Guelph officially launches kettle campaign on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The sound of the familiar bells will be soon ringing throughout malls, shops, and other places in Guelph.

The Salvation Army is officially launching its annual Christmas kettle campaign this Wednesday outside the Guelph Citadel at 1320 Gordon St. at 6:30 p.m.

The iconic red kettles have become the face of the organization’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

In a news release, the Salvation Army is looking at a goal of $450,000.

Of that, $160,000 would be raised through the kettles. The remainder will be raised through direct mail and online donations.

If you come across a kettle and don’t have any loose change, the kettles will come equipped with a Tip Tap where people can use their credit or debit card, or their mobile device to donate.

All the funds raised will stay in Guelph to help local organizations.

The Salvation Army says inflation has not only impacted many in our community, it also impacted organizations like theirs.

They say the organization is counting on the compassion and generosity of the Guelph community to help them reach their goal.