S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.21 points at 20,087.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 256.79 points at 33,458.58. The S&P 500 index was up 8.46 points at 3,964.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.78 points at 11,208.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.30 cents US compared with 74.75 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$2.86 at US$89.33 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$6.42 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,767.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 14 cents at US$3.90 a pound.