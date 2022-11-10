Kahkewistahaw First Nation opens brand-new gas and convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Kahkewistahaw First Nation has officially opened a brand-new gas and convenience store as part of their new urban development project called Kahkewistahaw Landing.

It’s something those who were involved hope is the first of many.

“We want to achieve sovereignty,” said Evan Taypotat, the chief of Kahkewistahaw First Nation.

“Every First Nation in Canada doesn’t want to depend on somebody, but right now we have to depend on the government and we don’t like that. We don’t want it to be like that. Kahkewistahaw agreed that we will achieve our sovereignty through economic development”

The grand opening of Kahkewistahaw Gas and Convenience Store officially kicks off the 60-acre development of the reserve designated to providing significant and meaningful employment opportunities for First Nations people residing in and around the City of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone is welcome on Kahkewistahaw Landing, as long as you are respectful.

“We’re open to anyone and anything, as long as the relationship is good and as long as people with good hearts are at the table, then we will allow anyone and everyone to be on this land because that’s what this land is about,” Taypotat said.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark was also in attendance at the grand opening and he said it has been a long road of discussions to get to this point, but it is all worth it in the end.

“This is awesome,” Clark said. “We see that when a First Nation makes an investment like this, it is absolutely good for that First Nation and also absolutely good for the city of Saskatoon.

This isn’t just the city doing something for the First Nation. This is something the First Nation is doing for the city.”

Read more: Saskatoon looks at locating downtown event centre at Midtown lot

Throughout the Kahkewistahaw Landing development project, there are plans underway for a hotel and conference centre, an office complex with co-workspace, a medical facility and places to provide educational activities.

Kahkewistahaw plans to open 15 new buildings within the next five years.

Story continues below advertisement