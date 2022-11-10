Policy under review after ‘abortion is health care’ T shirt banned at legislature

Send this page to someone via email

The dress code policy at the Saskatchewan legislature is under review after a woman was stopped for wearing a T-shirt saying “abortion is health care.”

Megan Johnston was told by legislative security Wednesday that she wasn’t allowed in the building with the shirt’s slogan displayed.

Johnston, who was at a reproductive rights rally outside the legislature earlier in the day, says security followed her to the washroom after they instructed her to turn her shirt inside out.

Current policy states that anything related to a demonstration cannot be brought into the legislative building.

Christine Tell, minister of policing, says the policy needs to lighten up, noting people wear orange T-shirts in the legislature — a nod to the effects of residential schools and their legacy.

Tell’s opinion is that the “abortion is health care” T-shirt is not offensive.

Both the Opposition NDP and Saskatchewan Party government have said they will work together to update the policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.