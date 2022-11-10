Menu

Crime

Teen charged for homicide on Manitoba First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 4:57 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
RCMP have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the homicide of Mathew Brown, 36, on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation in the summer. Courtesty: RCMP

A teenaged boy is facing murder charges in connection with a man’s death on a Manitoba First Nation earlier this summer.

Mathew Brown, 36, was found dead at a home on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation after police were called to a report of an assault July 9.

Read more: Suspicious death investigation underway in Canupawakpa First Nation, Manitoba

On Thursday RCMP announced a 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Click to play video: 'Daughter of Portage la Prairie homicide victim still waiting for answers,15 years after killing'
Daughter of Portage la Prairie homicide victim still waiting for answers,15 years after killing

Investigators said Brown and the accused were not previously known to each other, but haven’t said how Brown was killed or what led to the homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suspicious death on Manitoba First Nation now considered homicide

The accused remains in police custody and investigators say they are not looking for any further suspects.

Canupawakpa Dakota Nation is roughly 274 km west of Winnipeg.

 

HomicideWinnipeg crimeSecond Degree MurderManitoba RCMPCanupawakpa Dakota Nation
