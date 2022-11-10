Teen charged for homicide on Manitoba First Nation

See more sharing options

A teenaged boy is facing murder charges in connection with a man’s death on a Manitoba First Nation earlier this summer.

Mathew Brown, 36, was found dead at a home on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation after police were called to a report of an assault July 9.

On Thursday RCMP announced a 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Investigators said Brown and the accused were not previously known to each other, but haven’t said how Brown was killed or what led to the homicide.

The accused remains in police custody and investigators say they are not looking for any further suspects.

Canupawakpa Dakota Nation is roughly 274 km west of Winnipeg.