Cineplex reports $30.9M Q3 profit, revenue up more than 30% from year ago

Cineplex Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as theatre attendance and revenue both rose more than 30 per cent.

The movie theatre company says it earned $30.9 million or 43 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a loss of $33.6 million or 53 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $339.8 million, up from $250.4 million in the same quarter last year as theatre attendance in the quarter rose 34 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Cineplex said box office revenue reached 70 per cent of the level seen in the third quarter of 2019.

Box office revenue per patron amounted to $11.25 in the quarter, down from $11.38 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was $8.35, down from $8.58 in the same quarter last year.