Crime

Barrie police investigate incident on Dunlop Street

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:50 am
Owen Street and Dunlop Street in Downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Owen Street and Dunlop Street in downtown Barrie, Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global news

Little is known about an incident that closed down Dunlop Street, but Barrie police say there is no threat to the public.

Police received a call for service just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, for service to a location on Dunlop Street between Owen Street and Mulcaster Street.

Based on the information received, police say uniform members and the tactical support unit responded to the call.

Dunlop Street was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

“We did what we had to do in the interest of public safety. Once we were able to determine there was no threat to the public, we were able to re-evaluate and open up the road,” said Peter Leon, Barrie police corporate communications co-ordinator.

The investigation remains ongoing, but police say there is not “believed to be a threat” to the public, and no one has been taken into custody.

Further details will be released as they become available.

