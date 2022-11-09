Menu

Canada

Lots to be happy about in return of Guelph Humane Society’s fundraising gala

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 9, 2022 4:18 pm
Two-year-old dog Olive is currently in the care of the Guelph Humane Society. Olive's recovery story, featuring an extreme case of papillomavirus and the critical care paid for with donor dollars received by GHS, was shared with the crowd on Saturday night.
Two-year-old dog Olive is currently in the care of the Guelph Humane Society. Olive’s recovery story, featuring an extreme case of papillomavirus and the critical care paid for with donor dollars received by GHS, was shared with the crowd on Saturday night. Jane Dawkins/GHS

The Guelph Humane Society has plenty of reasons to be happy.

It had its Happy Tails Gala fundraiser on Saturday after a three-year hiatus.

The sold-out gala at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Guelph, which 260 people attended, raised over $180,000.

In a news release, the humane society says the money will be used towards funding critical veterinary care, shelter, food and life’s necessities for homeless and neglected animals in Guelph and Wellington County.

“The community’s support of an event like this enables us to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of animals in our community,” Lisa Veit, GHS executive director, said in a statement.

“GHS provides essential care and a safe place for healing, resilience, recovery and rehabilitation for animals that have nowhere else to turn. As a registered charity, it is donor support that allows us to serve as a place where miracles really can happen.”

Speedy Auto Service in Guelph was the title sponsor of the gala.

“The Guelph Humane Society provides such an important role in our community,” said co-owner Sharon Marostega-Hammond.

“The hope, care and compassion the Guelph Humane Society provides is why we are sponsoring and standing here with you.”

The theme of the evening was closeness and how being closer to the humane society brings the animals closer to home.

 

AnimalsGuelph NewsFundraiserWellington CountyGuelph Humane SocietyVeterinary careHappy Tails Gala
