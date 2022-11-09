Menu

600 year old gold coin discovered in Newfoundland could be oldest found in Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 12:52 pm
A gold coin, shown in this handout image provided by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, was discovered on Newfoundland's south coast and may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. View image in full screen
A gold coin, shown in this handout image provided by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, was discovered on Newfoundland's south coast and may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

A gold coin discovered on Newfoundland’s south coast may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada.

Provincial archeologist Jamie Brake says the coin was minted in London between the years 1422 and 1427 — at least 70 years before the first documented European contact with North America.

Read more: Amateur diver discovers centuries-old Crusader sword in Mediterranean Sea

Brake says the coin would have been worth a significant sum back then, though he says it’s unlikely it was in circulation.

He says the story of how and why the coin came to be in Newfoundland is a mystery that he and his team will work to unravel.

Brake says the coin was discovered this past summer by Edward Hynes, a local man with a passion for Newfoundland history.

Read more: DNA study finds that multiple groups populated Newfoundland thousands of years ago

He says the exact location of the discovery is being kept under wraps so as not to attract treasure seekers to the area.

“It’s surprisingly old,” Brake said of the coin. “So, it’s pretty exciting.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

NewfoundlandArtifactGold Coinarchaeological artifactEnglish coinNewfoundland artifactNL artifactold English coin
© 2022 The Canadian Press

