Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Tech

Meta to face antitrust charges in Europe over customer data use, sources say

By Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Posted November 9, 2022 12:53 pm
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – November 7, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Rob Tetrault talks about the US Midterms potential impact on the markets, and explains why he's watching stocks for Meta.

EU antitrust regulators are drawing up charges against Facebook parent Meta over its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named.

The European Commission can impose fines up to 10 per cent of a company’s global turnover for antitrust violations. Meta declined to comment.

The Commission began an investigation into the social network company in June last year. Britain’s competition agency also began an enquiry on the same day.

Read more: Facebook parent Meta laying off 11,000 employees amid faltering revenue

In recent months, the Commission has asked Meta rivals to remove confidential information from their submissions to the regulator. Typically, that is the precursor to the Commission sending companies under investigation a statement of objections detailing what it sees as anti-competitive practices.

Meta’s classified ads business called Facebook Marketplace was launched in 2016 and is used in 70 countries to buy and sell items.

Politico was the first to report a statement of objections is imminent.

Meta updates Instagram safety measures for teens
FacebookEuropean unionInstagramWhatsAppMETAEuropean CommissionFacebook MarketplaceMark Zuckerburgtech layoffsmeta layoffsantitrust regulationEU charging Meta
© 2022 Reuters

