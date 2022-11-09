Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after Toronto woman reportedly sexually assaulted inside her home

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 11:40 am
Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 6 a.m., officers said a woman was sexually assaulted in the College Street and Ossington Avenue area.

Police said a woman was asleep in her bed when a man allegedly broke into her residence.

Officers said the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the home.

Read more: Man wanted after Toronto woman reports sexual assault while asleep in her bed

Police are now searching for a man in his 30s or 40s, standing between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-eleven-inches tall with a slim build.

Officers said he has a beard and is balding with brown or black hair on the side of his head.

According to police, he was seen wearing a hooded sweater with a white hood and a black and colourful design, black skinny jeans and white or light coloured shoes.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

