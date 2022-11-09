Menu

World

Protester arrested after eggs hurled at King Charles during ceremony

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 11:19 am
Composite image showing a protestor who was arrested for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III (L) and a photo of King Charles showing a thrown egg mid-flight above his head. View image in full screen
Composite image showing a protestor who was arrested for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III (L) and a photo of King Charles showing a thrown egg mid-flight above his head. Global News

A protester was arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, during a welcome ceremony in the English city of York on Wednesday.

The royal couple were greeting crowds and entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway that serves as the traditional royal entrance to the city, when video footage showed several eggs zipping by their heads.

None of the eggs appeared to hit Charles or Camilla. Photos from the scene show broken egg shells and yolk on the street. Others even show eggs in mid-flight.

An egg is thrown by a member of the public, seen just above King Charles III’s head, as he and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Welcoming Ceremony to the City of York at Micklegate Bar during an official visit to Yorkshire on Nov. 09, 2022 in York, England. View image in full screen
An egg is thrown by a member of the public, seen just above King Charles III’s head, as he and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Welcoming Ceremony to the City of York at Micklegate Bar during an official visit to Yorkshire on Nov. 09, 2022 in York, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The broken egg thrown by a member of the public as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Welcoming Ceremony to the City of York at Micklegate Bar during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 09, 2022 in York, England. View image in full screen
The broken egg thrown by a member of the public as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he booed and shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” as he was being detained.

The Guardian reported he also screamed, “Not my King.”

Read more: $500-million reno means King Charles won’t live in Buckingham Palace for 5 years

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

A member of the public is arrested by Police after throwing an egg as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Welcoming Ceremony to the City of York at Micklegate Bar during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 09, 2022 in York, England. View image in full screen
A member of the public is arrested by police in York after throwing an egg as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Police emptied the suspect’s pockets and found an extra unthrown egg.

Trending Now
Police empty contents, including an unthrown egg, left, from the pockets of a protester, as they detain him for throwing eggs at Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city, in York, England, Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Police empty contents, including an unthrown egg, left, from the pockets of a protester, as they detain him for throwing eggs at Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. Jacob King/PA via AP

The suspect was later carried away in handcuffs by police who put him in the back of a police van.

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city, in York, England, Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at Britain’s King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Jacob King/PA via AP

Charles and Camilla were ushered away from the scene and continued greeting crowds as part of an official ceremony in which the British monarch is welcomed into the city of York by its Lord Mayor. The last time the ceremony took place was in 2012, carried out by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a welcoming ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, The Sovereign is welcomed to the city during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 09, 2022 in York, England. View image in full screen
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a welcoming ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, the sovereign is welcomed to the city during an official visit to Yorkshire on Nov. 09, 2022 in York, England. James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At least one of the eggs thrown at the royal couple appeared to have been deflected by the sheriff of York, Suzie Mercer, who was standing near the King during the incident.

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. marking the start of the new king’s reign. They also visited the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

The BBC spoke to an eyewitness who said the protester threw about five eggs towards the British monarchs.

— with files from The Associated Press

king charlesKing Charles IIIYorkBritish RoyalsCamillaCamilla Queen Consorteggs thrown at king charlesKing Charles eggking charles eggsKing Charles III eggMan arrested for throwing eggs at King CharlesMan detained after throwing eggs at King Charles
