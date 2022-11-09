Protester arrested after eggs hurled at King Charles during ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

A protester was arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, during a welcome ceremony in the English city of York on Wednesday.

The royal couple were greeting crowds and entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway that serves as the traditional royal entrance to the city, when video footage showed several eggs zipping by their heads.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

None of the eggs appeared to hit Charles or Camilla. Photos from the scene show broken egg shells and yolk on the street. Others even show eggs in mid-flight.

View image in full screen An egg is thrown by a member of the public, seen just above King Charles III’s head, as he and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Welcoming Ceremony to the City of York at Micklegate Bar during an official visit to Yorkshire on Nov. 09, 2022 in York, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

View image in full screen The broken egg thrown by a member of the public as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he booed and shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” as he was being detained.

Story continues below advertisement

The Guardian reported he also screamed, “Not my King.”

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

View image in full screen A member of the public is arrested by police in York after throwing an egg as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Police emptied the suspect’s pockets and found an extra unthrown egg.

View image in full screen Police empty contents, including an unthrown egg, left, from the pockets of a protester, as they detain him for throwing eggs at Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. Jacob King/PA via AP

The suspect was later carried away in handcuffs by police who put him in the back of a police van.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at Britain’s King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Jacob King/PA via AP

Charles and Camilla were ushered away from the scene and continued greeting crowds as part of an official ceremony in which the British monarch is welcomed into the city of York by its Lord Mayor. The last time the ceremony took place was in 2012, carried out by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

View image in full screen King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a welcoming ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, the sovereign is welcomed to the city during an official visit to Yorkshire on Nov. 09, 2022 in York, England. James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At least one of the eggs thrown at the royal couple appeared to have been deflected by the sheriff of York, Suzie Mercer, who was standing near the King during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The moment eggs were thrown at the royal party as King Charles arrived in #york today. Video from Henry TB pic.twitter.com/OuGMpDlJdC — DavidDunninguk (@daviddunninguk) November 9, 2022

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. marking the start of the new king’s reign. They also visited the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

King Charles unveils statue to his late mother Queen Elizabeth at @York_Minster pic.twitter.com/UYAiAWyOHa — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The BBC spoke to an eyewitness who said the protester threw about five eggs towards the British monarchs.

— with files from The Associated Press