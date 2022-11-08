Prominent Queen’s University hockey figure, WWII veteran passes away

Send this page to someone via email

The hockey community in Kingston, Ont., has lost one of its most beloved figures.

On Monday, Queen’s University hockey alum and Second World War veteran Stewart “Stu” Crawford passed away at the age of 100.

Crawford was well known in and around the Kingston hockey community as a staunch supporter of the Queen’s hockey program.

“His passion for hockey was unrivalled, his passion for Queen’s hockey on its own was unrivalled and he’s going to be sorely missed,” said Dave Descent, president of the Queen’s University hockey booster club and a close friend of Crawford’s.

Crawford played for the team from 1947 to 1951, but his hockey career came after his valiant military service.

He was just 24 years old when, as a bomb aimer, his plane was shot down and he was forced to jump, according to an article posted by the Queen’s University Alumni Society.

Crawford survived and walked through a field of landmines to safety.

Upon his return home from service, he began his Queen’s hockey career, something that would, in part, define the rest of his life.

Descent said that one of Crawford’s fondest memories was playing at the old Montreal Forum against McGill University.

Despite growing older, Crawford’s passion for hockey never faltered, as he was known to have skated well into his 90s.

His military service was also detailed in a book and in a film by Mike Downie, which was shown at Queen’s Homecoming in October.

Earlier this year the Gaels hockey club honoured Crawford for his contributions by naming its team room in his honour, complete with a plaque bearing his name.