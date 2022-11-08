Menu

Canada

Kingston police seek missing man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 1:17 pm
Stephen Sones was last seen Nov. 7. Kingston police are concerned for his well-being.
Stephen Sones was last seen Nov. 7. Kingston police are concerned for his well-being. Kingston Police

Kingston police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing local man.

Stephen Sones, 65, was last seen at the Bayridge Centre Plaza, which is located at Bayridge Drive and Taylor Kidd Boulevard.

Police believe he was travelling on foot to the area of Days Road and Golden Mile Road.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. students head back to class as CUPE negotiations resume

His family and Kingston police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and dark hair. Sones was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans and was carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to please contact the Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

