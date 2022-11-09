20 abandoned towns to add to your Canadian road trip itinerary

Did you know that Canada is full of abandoned towns?

Canada began as a place of tiny settlements, many of which grew into great cities. But not every settlement is destined to grow forever. Several towns were started and, in many cases, thrived for a while, before the inhabitants gave up and went to seek their fortune elsewhere. These spooky abandoned towns in Canada may not be as famous as the big, bustling cities but they’re no less fascinating.

View image in full screen Pexels

Bounty, Saskatchewan

If you’re moved by images of abandoned theatres, barns and television sets, you should put Bounty on your bucket list. According to Abandoned Playgrounds, Bounty lost its village status in 1997 because so many people had left. It used to be a thriving town back in the day, with a theatre, its own newspaper and even a professional baseball team.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: The cheapest cities to live in Canada

View image in full screen Unsplash

Butedale, British Columbia

Flowing directly into the ocean, Butedale Falls on Princess Royal Island should really be one of Canada’s must-see waterfalls. Next to the falls you’ll find the abandoned buildings of what was once a thriving town revolving around a salmon cannery that was built in 1911.

View image in full screen Unsplash

Bankhead, Alberta

Founded in 1903 as a coal-mining town, Bankhead is located in what is now Banff National Park — home to some of the best hiking trails in Canada. The mines here supplied coal to the Canadian Pacific Railway and to the boilers at the Banff Springs Hotel. Atlas Obscura says that the mining operations closed in 1922 and the residents moved away.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 20 of the most beautiful Canadian cities to live in

View image in full screen Unsplash

Canuck, Saskatchewan

Of course there’s a place in Canada called Canuck, but it’s definitely not representative of what the country is all about. Once a thriving community, Canuck’s population started to drop in the 1930s. Today nobody lives here anymore. It’s located just north of the U.S. border and about 12.5 kilometres west of Climax.

View image in full screen Unsplash

Dorothy, Alberta

Technically, Dorothy isn’t a ghost town because it still has a handful of residents. However, it’s full of abandoned buildings hinting of the town’s heyday, now long past. According to Ghost Towns of Alberta, the village got its post office in 1908 and experienced a boom in the 1920s with the arrival of the railway before its residents began to fade away.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 20 best Canadian national parks to explore this summer

View image in full screen Unsplash

Robsart, Saskatchewan

According to Saskatchewan Ghost Towns, Robsart was founded in 1910. The arrival of the railway brought an economic boom, but the town went into decline with the Great Depression, a familiar story. Today there are only 20 inhabitants and tons of abandoned buildings.

Read more: 18 hidden gems across Canada to see before you die

View image in full screen Unsplash

Nemiscam, Alberta

Nemiscam was founded in 1915 when inhabitants of nearby Bingham moved closer to the railway running parallel to Highway 61 in southern Alberta. According to Ghost Towns of Alberta, the town’s decline started in the 1940s as people moved to Foremost instead. Today, Nemiscam has only two inhabitants.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Unsplash

Flowerdale, Alberta

Flowerdale once boasted a post office, a general store and a sod house but soon it, too, faced the struggles of the Great Depression and hundreds of farmers moved out of the area. The Sunnynook District wrote that the surrounded fields were allowed to regrass and most of the original settlements’ descendants are engaged in cattle ranching in the vast prairie.

View image in full screen Unsplash

Stanley, British Columbia

Stanley popped up in 1861 during the Cariboo Gold Rush and, according to the Cariboo Regional District, once had a population larger than that of nearby Barkerville. Today the only building still standing is the old Lightning Hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Unsplash

Embarras, Alberta

Embarras was named for the river and not for the verb. The town was founded in 1913 as a siding on the Alberta Coal Branch Line. As coal locomotives made way for diesel engines in the 1960s, Embarras fell into decline.

Read more: 20 most photogenic places across Canada

View image in full screen Getty Images

Bender Hamlet, Manitoba

Bender Hamlet shows that diversity in Canada is nothing new. According to the Manitoba Government, the village was founded in 1903 as the province’s first Jewish farming colony. It was abandoned later on in 1927.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Unsplash

Exploits, Newfoundland and Labrador

Memorial University of Newfoundland says that Exploits on Burnt Island was founded in the late 18th century and in 1874, there were more than 600 residents. The town was a mercantile centre and a base for fishing and seal hunting. People started leaving in the 1960s and today there are only seasonal residents.

View image in full screen Unsplash

Tungsten, Northwest Territories

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, Tungsten was once home to the country’s largest mine producing — you guessed it — tungsten. The mine was built in 1960 just outside Nahanni National Park Reserve, one of the most beautiful places in Canada, according to Slice. However, the town was deserted in 1986.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Unsplash

Lemieux, Ontario

Lemieux, Ontario was founded in 1850, and began as a mill town and farming community. According to Ontario Abandoned Places, the town was abandoned quite recently: between 1989 and 1991. The reason was that the soil on which the town was built made it vulnerable to landslides.

View image in full screen Unsplash

Forty Mile

Dawson City is one of Canada’s hidden gems. It’s also the nearest community to the oldest town in the Yukon: Forty Mile. According to the Yukon Government, Forty Mile was founded in the 1880s after gold was discovered nearby. In its boom years, Forty Mile had a reputation as wild as Dawson City’s: among the businesses here were 10 saloons and several distilleries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 20 surreal places to visit in Canada

View image in full screen Unsplash

Redwater, Ontario

Redwater may seem like just another ghost town, but it actually harbours a grisly past. According to Ontario Abandoned Places, in 1909 the local telegraph operator was brutally beaten and died while telegraphing for help. The town was abandoned by the 1950s after the Redwater Sawmill closed down.

View image in full screen Getty Images

Val-Jalbert, Quebec

Saguenay Fjord National Park is one of Slice’s best places to visit in July. While you’re in the area, you may want to visit Val-Jalbert too. Founded in 1901 and abandoned in 1927 when the local pulp mill closed down, the town was preserved and today operates as a living-history site.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 15 Canadian road trips you need to take at least once

View image in full screen Getty Images

Altona, Ontario

According to Ontario Abandoned Places, Altona was founded in the early 1800s when Mennonites moved there from Pennsylvania. The Mennonite Church in Altona was built in 1852. Today there are still churches, schools, a general store and some homes but most of the buildings have been boarded up and abandoned.

View image in full screen Unsplash

Canyon City, Yukon

About 6 kilometres from Whitehouse along the Yukon River is a fascinating interactive archaeological site. The Canadian Encyclopedia says that from 1897 to 1900, Canyon City was one of Yukon’s most important transportation centres. It served as one end of the Canyon and Whitehouse Rapids Tramway, meaning that most travellers heading to and from the Klondike gold-mining fields likely passed through Canyon City back in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: The best hiking trails across every province in 2021.

View image in full screen Unsplash

New Yarmouth, Nova Scotia

There are plenty of Canadian camping spots to choose from but not many are on the site of an abandoned town. The New Yarmouth Campsite in the Cape Chignecto Provincial Park was once a farming community complete with a schoolhouse, but it was abandoned by the 1950s.