Quinte West OPP recover stolen truck, Montreal man charged

A Montreal man was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were tipped off to a vehicle driving erratically on the 401 near Trenton, Ont.

Police say they caught up with a vehicle matching its description on Trenton-Frankford Road during a traffic stop.

Police say their investigation revealed the grey 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX had been stolen from Kitchener earlier in the day.

Charged with theft over $5,000 is 49-year-old Jonathan Poirier of Montreal.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Belleville courtroom on Dec. 29.

