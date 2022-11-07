Menu

Canada

Quinte West OPP recover stolen truck, Montreal man charged

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 12:28 pm
Police in Quinte West say this stolen truck was recovered in Trenton Sunday. View image in full screen
Police in Quinte West say this stolen truck was recovered in Trenton Sunday. OPP

A Montreal man was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were tipped off to a vehicle driving erratically on the 401 near Trenton, Ont.

Police say they caught up with a vehicle matching its description on Trenton-Frankford Road during a traffic stop.

Police say their investigation revealed the grey 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX had been stolen from Kitchener earlier in the day.

Trending Now

Charged with theft over $5,000 is 49-year-old Jonathan Poirier of Montreal.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Belleville courtroom on Dec. 29.

