Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C.’s new mayor-elects and councils sworn in Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Decades-old viaduct issue waits for Vancouver council movement'
Decades-old viaduct issue waits for Vancouver council movement
A lingering problem will confront Vancouver's new city council when it is sworn in Nov. 7. What to do with the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts?

Newly elected mayors and municipal councils are set to be sworn in Monday across B.C.

In Vancouver, incoming Mayor Ken Sim and the city’s 10 councillors will be sworn in at a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Orpheum Theatre.

The majority ABC council is making a lot of promises, which include bringing back the police school liaison program and reducing permit times for building new homes.

Read more: Can Metro Vancouver’s new mayors turn the tide on housing? Experts say not so fast

Another incoming mayor generating a lot of attention is Brenda Locke in Surrey.

She has made a promise to keep the RCMP in the city and not complete the transition to a municipal police force.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, the Surrey Police Board (SPB) is still moving ahead with plans to transition the city from the RCMP to the new municipal police force, despite Locke’s win.

At its final meeting before Locke takes over as board chair, the SPB revealed another 35 officers would be onboarded next month, joining the 150 members already patrolling Surrey streets.

Acting board chair Cheney Cloke told the meeting that there were already 350 staff on the payroll, and that the board intended to make its case the work shouldn’t be undone.

Click to play video: 'What does the future of policing in Surrey look like?'
What does the future of policing in Surrey look like?
politicsBC politicsVancouver councilKen SimCouncil swearing inBC mayor and councilBC mayors and councilsMayor swearing inVancouver new mayor
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers