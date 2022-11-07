B.C.’s new mayor-elects and councils sworn in Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Newly elected mayors and municipal councils are set to be sworn in Monday across B.C.

In Vancouver, incoming Mayor Ken Sim and the city’s 10 councillors will be sworn in at a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Orpheum Theatre.

The majority ABC council is making a lot of promises, which include bringing back the police school liaison program and reducing permit times for building new homes.

Another incoming mayor generating a lot of attention is Brenda Locke in Surrey.

She has made a promise to keep the RCMP in the city and not complete the transition to a municipal police force.

However, the Surrey Police Board (SPB) is still moving ahead with plans to transition the city from the RCMP to the new municipal police force, despite Locke’s win.

At its final meeting before Locke takes over as board chair, the SPB revealed another 35 officers would be onboarded next month, joining the 150 members already patrolling Surrey streets.

Acting board chair Cheney Cloke told the meeting that there were already 350 staff on the payroll, and that the board intended to make its case the work shouldn’t be undone.