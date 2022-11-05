Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hundreds of pumpkins dropped from hose tower in B.C. firefighter fundraiser

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 7:15 pm
Kids were happy letting their pumpkins smash from a hose tower in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Kids were happy letting their pumpkins smash from a hose tower in North Vancouver. Global News

As Halloween festivities come to a close, thousands of pumpkins will need to be disposed of. A fun family event made that easier.

The District of North Vancouver Firefighters Charity Pumpkin Drop saw hundreds of pumpkins smashed Saturday.

A training hose tower was used to smash the pumpkins in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
A training hose tower was used to smash the pumpkins in North Vancouver. Global News

Read more: Vancouver food security charity says it needs $70K in donations by year’s end

Story continues below advertisement

The pumpkin drop saw many youths and kids participate, some in costume.

Trending Now

“It’s a great event for our members to volunteer, to get out and interact with the community,” said Chris Byrom, District of North Vancouver Fire Operations chief.

“It’s a great way to recycle your pumpkins and donate to a good cause.”

Read more: ‘Super frustrating’: Catalytic converter stolen from B.C. charity’s truck for a second time

Children, accompanied by an adult and a firefighter, climbed North Vancouver’s training hose tower to let their pumpkins fly and ultimately smash into the ground from around two storeys in height.

The event took donations, which will be given to the District of North Vancouver Fire Departments’ Movember team.

Click to play video: 'Movember Canada kicks off 16th annual campaign'
Movember Canada kicks off 16th annual campaign
North VancouverDistrict of North VancouverPumpkin DropDistrict of North Vancouver fire departmentDistrict of North Vancouver Firefighters CharityFirefighter charityNorth Vancouer pumpkin drop
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers