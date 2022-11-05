Hundreds of pumpkins dropped from hose tower in B.C. firefighter fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

As Halloween festivities come to a close, thousands of pumpkins will need to be disposed of. A fun family event made that easier.

The District of North Vancouver Firefighters Charity Pumpkin Drop saw hundreds of pumpkins smashed Saturday.

View image in full screen A training hose tower was used to smash the pumpkins in North Vancouver. Global News

The pumpkin drop saw many youths and kids participate, some in costume.

“It’s a great event for our members to volunteer, to get out and interact with the community,” said Chris Byrom, District of North Vancouver Fire Operations chief.

“It’s a great way to recycle your pumpkins and donate to a good cause.”

Children, accompanied by an adult and a firefighter, climbed North Vancouver’s training hose tower to let their pumpkins fly and ultimately smash into the ground from around two storeys in height.

The event took donations, which will be given to the District of North Vancouver Fire Departments’ Movember team.