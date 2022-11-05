Strong winds expected amid warm autumn Saturday in London, Ont.

See more sharing options

Saturday is set to be a sunny and warm autumn day for Londoners with a high of 22 C, but Environment Canada says it’ll be windy too.

A special weather statement issued Saturday morning is warning London, Ont., residents of strong winds with gusts up to 90 km/h.

Meteorologists say the windy weather is expected to last from Saturday afternoon to evening.

Environment Canada says power outages may be possible.

Londoners can enjoy a few hours of sun before the clouds roll in around 5 p.m. Saturday with showers possibly starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday calls for a low of 9C overnight while Sunday calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 16C.