Economy

Ontario auto parts maker Magna International reports higher Q3 profit, sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 10:15 am
The Magna International Inc. logo is seen prior to the company's annual general meeting to begin in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2013. Magna International Inc. says it earned US$289 million in its third quarter, up from US$11 million in the same quarter last year. View image in full screen
The Magna International Inc. logo is seen prior to the company's annual general meeting to begin in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2013. Magna International Inc. says it earned US$289 million in its third quarter, up from US$11 million in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Magna International Inc. says it earned US$289 million in its third quarter, up from US$11 million in the same quarter last year.

The auto parts maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to $1 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with four cents per diluted share last year.

Sales increased to US$9.27 billion compared with US$7.92 billion in 2021.

On an adjusted basis, Magna says it earned US$1.07 per diluted share, up from 56 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Read more: Looking to bolster province’s auto workforce, Ontario unveils free training, job placements

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of US$1.09 per share and US$9.16 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri says the company managed through an operating environment that remains challenged by ongoing production schedule volatility and elevated energy costs in Europe.

“We continue to take steps to address the short-term industry turbulence as well as operating inefficiencies at certain facilities, while remaining focused on our go-forward strategy and value creation,” he said in a statement.

OntarioEconomyOntario economyMagnaOntario auto sectorMagna InternationalOntario Auto IndustryMagna International Inc.
© 2022 The Canadian Press

