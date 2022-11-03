Menu

Canada

Remembrance Day parade returns to Peterborough; what’s open and what’s closed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 4:09 pm
A number of Peterborough municipal services will be closed on Remembrance Day. View image in full screen
A number of Peterborough municipal services will be closed on Remembrance Day. Global News

While the Remembrance Day service in Peterborough returned last year after going virtual in 2020, the parade is now making a return this year.

The service and parade hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 is scheduled for Nov. 11, with events beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade will leave PACE at PCVS and head to Confederation Square for a service.

Read more: Royal Canadian Legion launches new poppy campaign to modernize remembrance

The City of Peterborough says a number of services will be closed on Nov. 11 and some services will feature modified hours:

City hall (including tax and clerk’s offices and building services): All closed. Online services are available at www.peterborough.ca.

City child-care services: Pearson Day Care and Peterborough Day Care both closed on Nov. 11.

After-school child-care programs: All open.

Social services: Office closed; emergency shelters open (call 705-926-0096).

Bensfort Road landfill site: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No collection on Nov. 11. Any collections usually scheduled Friday move to Monday, Nov. 14. All items need to be curbside by 7 a.m.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open.

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public works: Public works can be reached at 705-745-1386. This line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a regular service schedule on Nov. 11. Visit the website www.peterborough.ca/tran or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Regular hours

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N): Closed on Nov. 11. Information and digital resources are online.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed on Nov. 11. Fine payments can be made online.

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.):  Open regular hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Recreation/attractions

Arenas (booking inquiries unavailable on Nov. 11):

  • Peterborough Memorial Centre: Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Event tickets can be purchased online.
  • Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open 6 a.m. to midnight.
  • Healthy Planet Arena: Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Customer service open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for programming (50-plus skate and Pay as You Play).

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Nov. 11. For information about gallery exhibitions and programs, visit the art gallery’s website.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public as preparations continue for the move to a new waterfront location on Little Lake.

Read more: Peterborough family uncovers more than 150 Second World War letters from father and uncle

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Nov. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Information about current exhibitions is available online.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Nov. 11 for regular hours. Visit peterborough.ca/recreation for information about schedules and programs.

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool on the weekend opens at 8 a.m.).

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Miniature train ride open on the weekend only 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Trent University Athletics Centre: Open Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (group fitness classes will not run on this day).

Downtown Youth Space (201 McDonnell St.): Closed on Nov. 11. To learn more about free, drop-in programs for youth aged 13 to 18, visit peterborough.ca/dys.

