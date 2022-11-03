Remembrance Day parade returns to Peterborough; what’s open and what’s closed

While the Remembrance Day service in Peterborough returned last year after going virtual in 2020, the parade is now making a return this year.
The service and parade hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 is scheduled for Nov. 11, with events beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade will leave PACE at PCVS and head to Confederation Square for a service.
Read more: Royal Canadian Legion launches new poppy campaign to modernize remembrance
The City of Peterborough says a number of services will be closed on Nov. 11 and some services will feature modified hours:
City hall (including tax and clerk’s offices and building services): All closed. Online services are available at www.peterborough.ca.
City child-care services: Pearson Day Care and Peterborough Day Care both closed on Nov. 11.
After-school child-care programs: All open.
Social services: Office closed; emergency shelters open (call 705-926-0096).
Bensfort Road landfill site: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No collection on Nov. 11. Any collections usually scheduled Friday move to Monday, Nov. 14. All items need to be curbside by 7 a.m.
Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open.
Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public works: Public works can be reached at 705-745-1386. This line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Peterborough Transit: Operating on a regular service schedule on Nov. 11. Visit the website www.peterborough.ca/tran or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.
Peterborough Airport: Regular hours
Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N): Closed on Nov. 11. Information and digital resources are online.
Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed on Nov. 11. Fine payments can be made online.
Recreation/attractions
Arenas (booking inquiries unavailable on Nov. 11):
- Peterborough Memorial Centre: Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Event tickets can be purchased online.
- Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open 6 a.m. to midnight.
- Healthy Planet Arena: Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Customer service open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for programming (50-plus skate and Pay as You Play).
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Nov. 11. For information about gallery exhibitions and programs, visit the art gallery’s website.
Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public as preparations continue for the move to a new waterfront location on Little Lake.
Read more: Peterborough family uncovers more than 150 Second World War letters from father and uncle
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Nov. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Information about current exhibitions is available online.
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Nov. 11 for regular hours. Visit peterborough.ca/recreation for information about schedules and programs.
Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool on the weekend opens at 8 a.m.).
Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Miniature train ride open on the weekend only 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Trent University Athletics Centre: Open Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (group fitness classes will not run on this day).
Downtown Youth Space (201 McDonnell St.): Closed on Nov. 11. To learn more about free, drop-in programs for youth aged 13 to 18, visit peterborough.ca/dys.
Comments