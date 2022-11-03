Menu

Canada

Spouse of N.S. mass shooter accuses RCMP, others of conspiring to stage malicious prosecution

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Wife of N.S. mass killer tells story publicly for the first time'
Wife of N.S. mass killer tells story publicly for the first time
The Mass Casualty Commission heard from Lisa Banfield today -- the common-law spouse to the gunman responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020. She told the inquiry she was aware of the gunman owning police paraphernalia, but that she was too scared to report them to police. As Callum Smith reports, several families eventually abandoned the proceedings. – Jul 15, 2022

The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 21 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Lisa Banfield accuses the RCMP and the province’s Public Prosecution Service of conspiring to stage a malicious prosecution that led to a “baseless and trumped-up charge.”

Read more: Spouse of gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians calls for policing reforms at inquiry

The allegations have not been tested in court, and the federal and provincial attorneys general – both of whom are named in the suit – could not immediately be reached for comment.

The statement of claim goes on to allege the charge against Banfield, which was withdrawn in July after she completed a restorative justice process, was intended to create the appearance that the RMCP were doing something after a federal-provincial inquiry was established in July 2020.

Read more: Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer

As well, Banfield alleges the RCMP failed to inform her of her right to have a lawyer present when she provided recorded statements to the Mounties and walked them through her actions on the night of April 18-19, 2020.

The document concludes by arguing the charge was unlawful because the Mounties and the Crown failed to recognize that Banfield’s partner had subjected her to life-threatening violence throughout their relationship.

Click to play video: 'Wife of Nova Scotia mass shooter confesses to hiding information'
Wife of Nova Scotia mass shooter confesses to hiding information

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.

NS RCMPPortapiqueMass Casualty CommissionNS ShootingLisa BanfieldMCC
© 2022 The Canadian Press

