OPP charge owner after dog bites person, dog in Minden area

The owner of a dog in Minden, Ont., faces a charge after a dog-bite incident on the weekend.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officers attended an address in Minden Hills Township following an animal complaint in which a dog bit an individual and their dog.

OPP tell Global News the two dogs involved were “medium-sized” and that the dog which attacked was not on a leash at the time. Police did not disclose the breed of the dogs.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, OPP said.

The investigation led to the owner of the dog that bit the individual being charged.

The individual, whose name was not released, was charged with failure to prevent a dog from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal — an offence contrary to the Dog Owners Liability Act.

