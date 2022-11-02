Menu

Politics

Alberta MLA Roger Reid will not seek UCP nomination for his riding

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 9:08 pm
Livingstone Macleod MLA Roger Reid View image in full screen
Livingstone - Macleod MLA Roger Reid in an undated photo. Roger Reid/Facebook

One day after the United Conservative Party closed nomination applications for the Livingstone-Macleod riding, sitting MLA Roger Reid announced he will not seek a second term to serve communities south of Calgary.

“After much personal wrestling and conversations with family and friends I have decided to withdraw my name from the United Conservative Party nomination for Livingstone-Macleod,” Reid wrote Tuesday. “I will continue to be focused on the needs of Livingstone-Macleod through the end of my term.

“As I end my term, I will ensure that the concerns and the needs of Livingstone-Macleod are kept in front of our premier and her cabinet until the next election is called.”

Read more: Alberta MLA Roger Reid says hackers posted child pornography to his Facebook page

On Oct. 26, Reid’s office posted he had met with UCP leader and premier Danielle Smith “to represent his constituents.”

Smith lives in the riding but is seeking a seat in Brooks-Medicine Hat after Michaela Frey gave up her seat to allow the premier to run in a Nov. 8 byelection.

On Oct. 23, former People’s Party of Canada candidate Nadine Wellwood announced on social media she was seeking the UCP nomination for Livingstone-Macleod. Two days earlier, she posted a photo to social media smiling with Smith.

