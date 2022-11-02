Manitoba looks at creating teacher misconduct registry in bid to improve transparency

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s working on changes to better address teacher misconduct — including the development of a teacher registry to improve transparency around wrongdoing.

Other proposed changes include defining teacher professional misconduct that needs to be reported and updating the processes and composition of the teacher Certificate Review Committee.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the province is consulting with stakeholders on the changes, including a grassroots organization made up of survivors of sexual abuse by school personnel.

The proposals were announced as the Canadian Centre for Child Protection released a national report saying 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of sexual offences against at least 548 children from 2017 to 2021.

It also shows shows another 38 personnel were criminally charged for child pornography-related offences during the same time frame of 2017 to 2021.

The report includes any person working in a school environment, including teachers, administrators, bus drivers and custodial staff.

It recommends independent bodies be established to receive and investigate complaints.

It also suggests disciplinary records around these offences be made public and that all school personnel complete child protection training programs. And there should be more trauma-informed support for students who are victimized.