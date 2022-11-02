Guelph Council reverses decision on heritage designation for Fife Road structure

Send this page to someone via email

A tower attached to a two-storey building in the west end of Guelph can be taken down.

Back in July, Council passed a motion to give the property at 50-60 Fife Rd. a heritage designation under the heritage act.

Recently, the developer, Up Building non-profit homes, asked that council reconsider the designation, citing additional costs to preserve the tower.

Council agreed to remove the designation by a 7-6 vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

One of those in favour of the removal, Mayor Cam Guthrie, said it was a tough decision to make, but he felt more affordable housing was needed in the city.

“It is obviously easier to build these types of units especially geared to our community on a green space,” Guthrie said. “But when we have a situation like this where it is more complex, there is more to consider and I fully recognize that.”

Howard Kennedy of Upbuilding appeared before Council as a delegation yesterday saying its consultants and engineers felt it would cost them another $100,000 to preserve the tower.

“When we initially proposed if we designate the structure and put up a commemorative structure, we were thinking the cost would be around $25,000,” Kennedy said. “Since that time, the cost has increased significantly mainly due to interest rates and construction costs.”

The developer is proposing constructing 18 new units, with half of them geared to those with low income.

Coun. Leanne Caron, one of the six who voted to keep the designation, felt council’s decision was done in haste and believes that with more information, the structure would be saved and still have room for affordable housing.

“It would have been nice to have both heritage and housing,” she said.

Had council decided to keep the heritage designation, Guthrie said that could mean the developer could have taken the matter to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

“Now the developer can come in to apply for a demolition permit, and get moving on building 18 affordable units,” he said.

The building was once home to a former mayor of Guelph, F.J. Chadwick.