Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont.-area health-care unions call for more workers to be hired to address staffing shortages

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Health care unions call for more workers to be hired to address staffing shortages'
Health care unions call for more workers to be hired to address staffing shortages
Calls for paramedics in Frontenac County are up by almost 12 per cent in the first six months of 2022 over the same time period in 2021.

The unions representing local hospital workers and paramedics are calling on the province to do more to support workers and Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system.

This comes as public health officials are warning that the flu season is getting an early start in eastern Ontario.

“Yes, an exhausted workforce after working two-plus years of the pandemic, but also Bill 124, which has limited wages to one per cent per year for the next three years, you know, it has a real demoralizing effect on the workforce,” said Dave Vench, with the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions.

Read more: Lack of parking near Kingston General Hospital leaves hospital staff frustrated

Vench represents hospital workers in the region for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

Story continues below advertisement

He said the provincial government needs to hire more hospital staff and paramedics and do more to retain existing staff.

Shauna Dunn, the head of the paramedics union in Frontenac County, says the lack of staffing and funding, along with increased call volumes, is impacting patient care.

Trending Now

“Since 2021 that increase just in the first six months of this year has increased almost 12 per cent so we’re seeing a significant increase in the demand for paramedic services,” said Dunn, the president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 462.

With restrictions like masking all but gone, respiratory illnesses like the flu are back and this year, they’re starting early.

“As of last week we had our first cases of influenza in the region,” said Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health official Brian Larkin.

Read more: Paramedic burnout a growing concern as staff shortages continue in B.C.

That has public health officials calling on residents to get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19.

“Certainly, there is an individual benefit to getting vaccinated, but getting vaccinated also helps protect those who are more vulnerable in the community from severe illness and it helps reduce the potential impact on our health-care system and emergency departments,” added Larkin.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions is calling on the provincial government to hire 128 hospital workers immediately and 1,000 over the next year at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre but with flu season here already, it may be a long winter for health-care workers.

COVID-19newsFluParamedicsUnionCUPEKFLA Public HealthOPSEUkingston health sciences centrerespiratory virusOntario Council of Hospital Unions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers