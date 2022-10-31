RCMP seeking info on duo allegedly targeting Jasper hotels for robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Jasper hotel and believe the duo may have been targeting other area hotels.

At 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, a pair of individuals entered the manager’s officer at a hotel on Connaught Drive, presented a knife, demanded money and left the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The first suspect is described as standing 5-foot-8, a slim build, wearing a blue or black hoodie, a green mask covering his face, black jeans, dark running shoes and gloves.

The second suspect is described as also being 5-foot-8, with black hair and dark eyes, wearing a face covering over half his face and wearing a plain, dark-coloured hoodie.

Jasper RCMP believe the suspects may have targeted other hotels, as well.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call 780-852-4848. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.