Regina police seek witnesses, video in fatal shooting involving Saskatoon police

The Regina Police Service is requesting public assistance in obtaining witness statements and/or video evidence relevant to a Saskatoon Police Service officer-involved shooting that occurred last Thursday evening in the 1300 block of Avenue E North.

Police said the fatal shooting occurred after they entered a multi-unit residence Oct. 27 and were confronted by an armed man.

The Saskatoon Police Service has also requested two independent observers for the investigation.

An area resident, who Global News agreed not to name for safety reasons, said he was home when the incident happened, adding he saw multiple police vehicles pull up.

“I heard banging on the door, first of all. I heard three big bangs, and that was probably them knocking on the door,” the man said.

He said there were probably 20 or 30 cops, all with their guns drawn.

“I heard three shots, and another three that sounded different.”

The resident noted that it wasn’t long before the ambulance got there and took a guy away on a stretcher.

Chief of the Saskatoon Police Service, Troy Cooper put out a statement the day following the incident.

“Late yesterday afternoon members of our Guns and Gangs Unit became aware that a 36-year-old male who was wanted by La Loche RCMP was in the 1300 block of Avenue E North and was armed with a gun. The male was in breach of release conditions and had removed his electronic monitoring device,” Cooper said.

“Officers reported the male pointed his firearm at them both inside and outside the multi-unit residence. Members of the Tactical Support Unit made entry into the home in an attempt to ensure the safety of the other occupants in the building. As we have previously released, it was at that time they were confronted by the suspect and the fatal shooting occurred.”

“We are extremely fortunate that our officers and the bystanders were not physically harmed. This is an example of the unpredictable and dangerous situations our officers face far too often. They must rely on their extensive training and professionalism to make split-second decisions. Mental health supports are in place within our organization to assist. RCMP Victims Services support has been offered to the family of the deceased.”

No further information has been released.

– with files from Global News’ Brody Langager