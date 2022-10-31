Menu

Canada

Artifacts removed from historic P.E.I. ferry Holiday Island before trip to scrapyard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.'
Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The fire on board a ferry between Nova Scotia and PEI is now extinguished, and work is underway to reunite passenger with their cars and belongings. As for what sparked the blaze aboard MV Holiday Island, officials say time will tell. Travis Fortnum reports. – Jul 24, 2022

Staff from the P.E.I. Museum have retrieved several historic items from the MV Holiday Island, the 50-year-old ferry that caught fire on July 22 in the Northumberland Strait and was later declared beyond repair.

The automobile-passenger ferry, in service since 1971, will be hauled away for scrap in November.

Read more: Ferry service resuming between P.E.I. and N.S. after fire on vessel

Mark Wilson, a senior vice-president at Northumberland Ferries Ltd., says museum staff boarded the damaged vessel last week and came away with a number of artifacts, including some log books, a basic diagram of the ship, a muster list and a sound-powered telephone.

Wilson says the ferry was an important part of the Island’s history, having carried hundreds of thousands of passengers over the years.

A fire in the engine room forced the evacuation of the ship, but none of the 230 passengers was injured after it was run aground near the terminal in Wood Island’s, P.E.I.

Click to play video: 'Passengers, crew rescued after fire breaks out on Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry'
Passengers, crew rescued after fire breaks out on Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry

The ferry provided service between Cape Tormentine, N.B., and Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., before the Confederation Bridge was completed in 1997, and it later operated between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

