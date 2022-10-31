London, Ont. man, 21, charged with accessing, possessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old London, Ont., man is facing child pornography-related charges following an investigation by London police.

The man was taken into custody after police say members of the internet child exploitation unit raided a home on King Street on Oct. 21 and seized electronic devices.

No other information has been provided by police, who say the man faces one count each of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, failure to comply with a judicial release order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused appeared in court on Friday and remains in custody, police said.