Kingston police charge man in $448,000 drug bust, seek two others

Kingston police made a sizeable drug seizure last week at three apartments on College Street.

On Oct. 28 the drug enforcement unit executed search warrants at two units in the same residential building on College Street in Kingston.

Police say the case involved a two-month-long investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamines. Two of the three charged had already been charged in a 2021 bust.

According to police, one man was charged inside the home during the raid, while two others jumped out a window of the third unit to flee police.

Police say they obtained another search warrant and found more illegal drugs.

The following items were seized from the three apartments inside the residential building on College Street, police say:

5 g of cocaine

5 g of crystal methamphetamine

$14,450

US$321

2 g of ‘molly’ (MDMA) powder

900 ecstasy pills

1,692 tabs of acid (LSD)

775 oxycodone pills

3 bottles of codeine cough syrup

8,993 g of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

12,598.9 g of dried marijuana

770 small packages of marijuana edibles

58 large packages of marijuana edibles

50 marijuana vape pens

1,250 unknown pills (suspected opiates)

The street value of these drugs was estimated at $448,000.

A warrant has been obtained for Matthew Wildsmith and Matthew Campbell for the above-listed offences.

Officers say both parties are actively evading the Kingston Police and are believed to still be in the Kingston area.