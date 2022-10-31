Police continue search for child near Woodstock, Ont. conservation area

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock, Ont., police say their investigation is ongoing after conducting a search of Pittock Conservation Area for a reported child heard calling for help.

On Sunday, at 9:50 a.m., police received a call from a person who was within the Conservation Day Use Area. The caller reported hearing what sounded like a young child crying for help from the wooded area to the east of that location.

Following an extensive search, emergency crews, including the K-9 unit, the criminal investigations branch, the auxiliary unit, water rescue, and the OPP aviation unit, did not locate anyone in that area who required assistance.

At this time the, police have not received any reports of a missing child.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.