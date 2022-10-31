Menu

Canada

Police continue search for child near Woodstock, Ont. conservation area

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 7:57 am
Police officers from Toronto Police and the OPP search a wooded area in Springwater Township, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014.
Police officers from Toronto Police and the OPP search a wooded area in Springwater Township, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Redman

Woodstock, Ont., police say their investigation is ongoing after conducting a search of Pittock Conservation Area for a reported child heard calling for help.

On Sunday, at 9:50 a.m., police received a call from a person who was within the Conservation Day Use Area. The caller reported hearing what sounded like a young child crying for help from the wooded area to the east of that location.

Following an extensive search, emergency crews, including the K-9 unit, the criminal investigations branch, the auxiliary unit, water rescue, and the OPP aviation unit, did not locate anyone in that area who required assistance.

At this time the, police have not received any reports of a missing child.

The investigation is ongoing.

