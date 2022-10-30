Police looking for 2 suspects in west end stabbing that sends teen to hospital

TORONTO — A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.
Police were called to the Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West just after 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the young victim, who was rushed to hospital.
Trending Now
Read more: Man arrested after stabbing at gym in Toronto: police
Read More
Police say two suspects wearing all black were seen running from the area towards Queen Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments