Crime

Police looking for 2 suspects in west end stabbing that sends teen to hospital

By Lori Paris The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2022 9:05 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

TORONTO — A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

Police were called to the Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West just after 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the young victim, who was rushed to hospital.

Read more: Man arrested after stabbing at gym in Toronto: police

Police say two suspects wearing all black were seen running from the area towards Queen Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto StabbingDundas StreetLansdowne AvenueToronto west-end
© 2022 The Canadian Press

