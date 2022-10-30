‘Full withdrawal’: Ontario education workers could go on strike on Nov. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s education support workers could hit the picket lines on Nov 4., if three days of mediation don’t produce a contract.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers, served the government a formal notice on Sunday that a “full withdrawal of services” will take place on Nov. 4 if the two sides can’t agree on a new contract.

CUPE will be in a legal strike position on Nov. 3.

The third-party mediator has scheduled two additional days of discussions, giving CUPE and the Ford government a total of three opportunities to hash out a new contract.

“We’ve been able to confirm the first, the second and the third [of November],” said CUPE’s Laura Walton.

“Those are really important dates. We want to make sure we’re using those three dates to best of our advantage, to make sure we’re at the table and talking and getting a real deal.”

Under provincial collective bargaining laws, the union is required to give employers five days of notice before walking off the job.

On Sunday morning, CUPE confirmed to Global News it had issued strike notice to the province.

“The best way to make sure you don’t go on strike is to be prepared for one, you just can’t turn these things on overnight,” Walton said.

Union members have been strategizing picketing positions, while creating picket signs, leaflets and learning activities for the children of education workers who would be on the picket lines alongside their parents.

Walton, meanwhile, has been travelling across the province getting member feedback on strike strategies — should mediated talks break down.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the union has “all but confirmed they will strike” and indicated the province has plans to bring a quick end to any job action.

“While this union puts their own interests ahead of kids, we will ensure Ontario students remain in class,” Lecce said in a statement without providing any detail on how school would not be interrupted.

While a strike isn’t a guarantee, at least one school board has indicated CUPE job action would lead to a school shutdown.

For the schools that remain open in the event of a strike, Walton said members would focus on information pickets rather than preventing families from accessing the school setting.

“We are not there to slow parents up from getting their child into daycare, we have no desire to do anything like that,” Walton said.

Meanwhile, Walton has had “preliminary conversations” with other education sector unions about what would happen in the event of a strike.

While it’s unclear whether teachers would cross the picket lines, Walton said CUPE’s clear expectation is other union members wouldn’t perform the work of striking employees.