Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

‘Full withdrawal’: Ontario education workers could go on strike on Nov. 4

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Students’ learning ‘shouldn’t be disrupted’ by a strike: Lecce'
Students’ learning ‘shouldn’t be disrupted’ by a strike: Lecce
RELATED: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday, amid the possibility that thousands of education workers will go on strike next month, that students’ learning “shouldn’t be disrupted” by labour action. “Let’s work together to provide a deal that keeps kids in school,” he said – Oct 20, 2022

Ontario’s education support workers could hit the picket lines on Nov 4., if three days of mediation don’t produce a contract.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers, served the government a formal notice on Sunday that a “full withdrawal of services” will take place on Nov. 4 if the two sides can’t agree on a new contract.

CUPE will be in a legal strike position on Nov. 3.

The third-party mediator has scheduled two additional days of discussions, giving CUPE and the Ford government a total of three opportunities to hash out a new contract.

Read more: Mediated contract negotiations between government and CUPE break down ahead of strike deadline

“We’ve been able to confirm the first, the second and the third [of November],” said CUPE’s Laura Walton.
Story continues below advertisement

“Those are really important dates. We want to make sure we’re using those three dates to best of our advantage, to make sure we’re at the table and talking and getting a real deal.”

Under provincial collective bargaining laws, the union is required to give employers five days of notice before walking off the job.

Trending Now

On Sunday morning, CUPE confirmed to Global News it had issued strike notice to the province.

Read more: Everything you need to know as Ontario education workers consider strike

“The best way to make sure you don’t go on strike is to be prepared for one, you just can’t turn these things on overnight,” Walton said.

Union members have been strategizing picketing positions, while creating picket signs, leaflets and learning activities for the children of education workers who would be on the picket lines alongside their parents.

Read more: Education workers rally outside Toronto Congress Centre ahead of Doug Ford event

Walton, meanwhile, has been travelling across the province getting member feedback on strike strategies — should mediated talks break down.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the union has “all but confirmed they will strike” and indicated the province has plans to bring a quick end to any job action.

Story continues below advertisement

“While this union puts their own interests ahead of kids, we will ensure Ontario students remain in class,” Lecce said in a statement without providing any detail on how school would not be interrupted.

While a strike isn’t a guarantee, at least one school board has indicated CUPE job action would lead to a school shutdown.

Read more: Peterborough public, Catholic schools to close if CUPE education workers strike, withdraw services

For the schools that remain open in the event of a strike, Walton said members would focus on information pickets rather than preventing families from accessing the school setting.

“We are not there to slow parents up from getting their child into daycare, we have no desire to do anything like that,” Walton said.

Meanwhile, Walton has had “preliminary conversations” with other education sector unions about what would happen in the event of a strike.

While it’s unclear whether teachers would cross the picket lines, Walton said CUPE’s clear expectation is other union members wouldn’t perform the work of striking employees.

Doug FordEducationStrikeFord governmentOntario schoolsCUPEStephen Leccequeen's park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers