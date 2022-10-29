Thousands to partake in human chain in Vancouver in support of Iran protests

Send this page to someone via email

A massive human chain spanning Vancouver to the North Shore is expected Saturday afternoon in support of the ongoing protests and calls for revolution in Iran.

Starting in West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Stanley Park and Downtown Vancouver, rally attendees will be forming a human chain both sides of the sidewalk in the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway areas.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate and Vancouver police have issued a warning that traffic in the area will be impacted.

Tens of thousands forming human chain at Lions Gate bridge chanting “One solution, Revolution” and “Women, Life, Freedom” ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/c5ZOoN9fFU — Negar Mojtahedi (@NegarMojtahedi) October 29, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The event is part of a larger coordinated effort across the world, where human chains are expected in more than 200 cities including Canadian cities Edmonton, Halifax, Toronto and Ottawa.

The events are organized by an association created with the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

The human chain just keeps getting bigger at Lions Gate bridge ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/IKaZprxfM7 — Negar Mojtahedi (@NegarMojtahedi) October 29, 2022

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims is a registered non-profit organization created to unite grieving families, keep the memories of the passengers alive, and most importantly, seek justice.

Story continues below advertisement

On January 8, 2020, Flight PS752 was shot down with two missiles only three minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s IKA airport.

After three days of denial, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps finally admitted that the Boeing 737-800 was brought down by its missiles.

This is Vahid. He lost 4 family members to downing of flight #752. You’ll hear from him on the noon show today. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦@EmilyLazatin⁩ pic.twitter.com/8rDdRDYpv1 — Negar Mojtahedi (@NegarMojtahedi) October 29, 2022

— More to come…