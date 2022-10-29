Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Thousands to partake in human chain in Vancouver in support of Iran protests

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 3:56 pm
Early protesters near the Lions Gate Bridge showing a banner with all of the victims from Flight 752. View image in full screen
Early protesters near the Lions Gate Bridge showing a banner with all of the victims from Flight 752. Global News

A massive human chain spanning Vancouver to the North Shore is expected Saturday afternoon in support of the ongoing protests and calls for revolution in Iran.

Starting in West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Stanley Park and Downtown Vancouver, rally attendees will be forming a human chain both sides of the sidewalk in the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway areas.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate and Vancouver police have issued a warning that traffic in the area will be impacted.

Read more: Iran protests: Families of Flight 752 form Canada-wide ‘human chain’ in solidarity

The event is part of a larger coordinated effort across the world, where human chains are expected in more than 200 cities including Canadian cities Edmonton, Halifax, Toronto and Ottawa.

The events are organized by an association created with the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims is a registered non-profit organization created to unite grieving families, keep the memories of the passengers alive, and most importantly, seek justice.

On January 8, 2020, Flight PS752 was shot down with two missiles only three minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s IKA airport.

After three days of denial, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps finally admitted that the Boeing 737-800 was brought down by its missiles.

— More to come…

Click to play video: 'Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting'
Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting
VancouverIranStanley Parkiran protestsLions Gate BridgeVancouver rallyVancouver ProtestsVancouver rally for Iran
