SaskMusic announces award nominees as 2022 comes to a close

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a difficult two years for Saskatchewan musicians, but their hard work is finally paying off as the 2022 SaskMusic award nominees have officially been announced.

Artists from across the province have been nominated for awards ranging from album of the year to country artist of the year and everything in between.

“There are our way of recognizing and celebrating all the music that’s been made in the province over the last year,” Lorena Kelly, the interim executive director for SaskMusic said.

“Oftentimes the general public does not hear about the success that’s going on. And this was our way of creating something that was public facing so that people would be able to hear more of these artists and hopefully get exposed to some new talent and realize just what a depth of talent we have here.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the fifth year SaskMusic has held the awards show and the first time in person since the pandemic began.

While most of the award winners will be chosen by SaskMusic, other categories are open to the public for voting starting Nov. 7, 2022.

Some of the categories the public can vote on include:

Album of the year

Industry achievement

Music company of the year

Venue or Festival of the year

Kelly said this year’s show is a chance to showcase the up and coming talent the province has that maybe not everyone realizes is here.

During the awards ceremony, SaskMusic is reserving one performance spot to showcase emerging talent. Artists aged 25 and under in any genre are able to apply for the opportunity.

“That’s something we’re doing for the first time and we love to encourage up and coming talent,” Kelly explained.

“It’s a nice way to encourage up-and-coming talent and showcase somebody that wouldn’t otherwise be able to get a spot because they’re not nominated yet. But, you know, maybe they will be someday.”

Story continues below advertisement

The award show will take place inside the Darke Hall in Regina on Dec. 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

And no matter who wins the awards, Kelly hopes all the fans and artists are able to experience new music.

“As they say, ‘the rising tide lifts all boats,’” Kelly said. “So by recognizing some of that great talent, we hope that it will encourage people to … check out a lot of more Saskatchewan music.”