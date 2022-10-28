Driver rescued after car enters water at Bayfront Park in Hamilton

See more sharing options

A driver was sent to hospital in non-life threatening condition after his car entered the water off a pier in Bayfront Park on Thursday night.

Hamilton Police say the vehicle entered the water around 9:30 p.m via the Bayfront boat launch and was approximately 80 feet from the pier area.

“Two brave civilians and an officer swam out to their aid and made every effort to rescue the driver,” const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News in an email.

“They got the driver out, all four remained on the roof of the vehicle as it was not fully submerged.”

Ernst said a civilian boat rescued all four from the car safely.

An investigation into the occurrence is ongoing.