5 suspects sought in dangerous driving incident involving EHS vehicle in Sackville

Halifax RCMP say they’re looking for five people involved in a “dangerous driving incident.”

Police said in a Friday release that around 7:30 p.m. the night prior, a motorcycle crash was reported in Lower Sackville.

Officers learned that three dirt bikes and two sport motorcycles “approached an EHS vehicle, … at a high rate of speed” on Glendale Drive.

According to the release, the EHS vehicle was responding to a separate incident with its lights and sirens engaged.

“One of the dirt bikes was zig-zagging near the emergency vehicle, and when the driver attempted to ride onto the sidewalk, he lost control and crashed,” read the release.

All subjects fled the scene before police arrived, but not before a photo was captured of two of the riders, the RCMP say.

View image in full screen A photo provided by Halifax District RCMP shows two suspects in a dangerous driving incident in Lower Sackville. Halifax District RCMP

Police ask anyone who can identify the individuals in this incident to contact Halifax District RCMP.