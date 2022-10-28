Menu







Crime

5 suspects sought in dangerous driving incident involving EHS vehicle in Sackville

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 28'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax RCMP say they’re looking for five people involved in a “dangerous driving incident.”

Police said in a Friday release that around 7:30 p.m. the night prior, a motorcycle crash was reported in Lower Sackville.

Officers learned that three dirt bikes and two sport motorcycles “approached an EHS vehicle, … at a high rate of speed” on Glendale Drive.

Read more: Nova Scotia adds nurses to Emergency Health Services 911 team

According to the release, the EHS vehicle was responding to a separate incident with its lights and sirens engaged.

“One of the dirt bikes was zig-zagging near the emergency vehicle, and when the driver attempted to ride onto the sidewalk, he lost control and crashed,” read the release.

All subjects fled the scene before police arrived, but not before a photo was captured of two of the riders, the RCMP say.

A photo provided by Halifax District RCMP shows two suspects in a dangerous driving incident in Lower Sackville. View image in full screen
A photo provided by Halifax District RCMP shows two suspects in a dangerous driving incident in Lower Sackville. Halifax District RCMP

Police ask anyone who can identify the individuals in this incident to contact Halifax District RCMP.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

