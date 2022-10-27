Jasper and Banff parks could get a foot of snow by Friday evening: Environment Canada

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s mountain towns are due for a dump of snow, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a winter storm warning Thursday for the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93 from Jasper to Lake Louise.

Environment Canada forecasts up to 30 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” read the bulletin.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Read more: Warm October weather welcomed in Edmonton area

Story continues below advertisement

The agency recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.