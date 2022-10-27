Jasper and Banff parks could get a foot of snow by Friday evening: Environment Canada

Alberta’s mountain towns are due for a dump of snow, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency issued a winter storm warning Thursday for the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93 from Jasper to Lake Louise.
Environment Canada forecasts up to 30 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” read the bulletin.
“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”
The agency recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
