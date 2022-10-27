Menu

Environment

Jasper and Banff parks could get a foot of snow by Friday evening: Environment Canada

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 27, 2022 6:55 pm
Wind and winter storm warnings in Alberta on Oct. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Wind and winter storm warnings in Alberta on Oct. 27, 2022.

Alberta’s mountain towns are due for a dump of snow, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a winter storm warning Thursday for the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93 from Jasper to Lake Louise.

Read more: Wind warning issued for large swaths of western Alberta

Environment Canada forecasts up to 30 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” read the bulletin.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Read more: Warm October weather welcomed in Edmonton area

The agency recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

